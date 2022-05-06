Owner of Luzerne County 'rage room' sentenced for arson

Michael Beck pleaded guilty to arson and endangering the welfare of children in March.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man who admitted to torching his own business has been sentenced in Luzerne County.

Michael Beck was sentenced on Thursday to three months of house arrest plus probation.

Beck pleaded guilty to arson and endangering the welfare of children in March.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 they believe Beck set fire to his own business during a dispute with his stepfather in an act of retaliation related to the ownership of the property.

Beck was the owner and operator of the Rage Room in Salem Township, which was gutted by flames in July of last year. It's a business where people can go and release anger in a fun manner by smashing old electronics, dishes, and other breakable objects.