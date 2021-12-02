Letting out your rage for Anti-Valentine's Day

Newswatch 16's Kerry Kearns explains why rage rooms are all the rage on this lover's holiday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There are two types of people on Valentine's Day—those who are feeling the love and those who aren't.

At the rage room near Berwick, it seems there are plenty of folks who would rather blow off some steam on this upcoming steamy holiday.

"We got couples, we have singles, some people are here to come for a first date and really get that excitement in there. They always say do something exciting on your first date," said owner Michael Beck. "We have two rooms where you can smash the glass and electronics, throw them around, and smash the walls. And then we have one room specifically dedicated to cars. You can go there and rip it apart. You can smash every window out, rip the hoods and the doors off,

And for those whose hearts have recently been ripped?

"It's great for scorned lovers. You can come in there and think about whatever you want to, think that their face is on the glass that you're throwing against the wall."

Beck is an advocate for mental health awareness and says this place is a judgment-free zone.

"We want people to come in here and have fun and not feel any worries for any of that stuff. This is a great form of healthy creative therapy," Beck said.

Beck says the place is popular because it's one of the few places where you can come with a scowl and leave with a smile on your face.

"You want to come to a rage room out of curiosity, with anger, with stress, with happiness, you want all the range of emotions, but most importantly, you want to leave here happy."