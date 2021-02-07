Fire at rage room in Luzerne County ruled arson

Someone torched a rage room business in Luzerne County Thursday night, and police are currently looking for the suspect.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Michael Beck, 31, of Berwick, is the owner and operator of the rage room in Salem Township that was gutted by flames Thursday night. It's a business where people can go and release anger in a fun manner by smashing old electronics and dishes and things like that.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 they believe Beck set fire to his own business during a dispute with his stepfather in an act of retaliation.

Investigators would not comment much further on a motive, just that it was related to ownership of the property. After collecting evidence at the business and doing interviews, police have charged Beck with arson, risking a catastrophe, and other charges related to the fire.

"We are pursuing a number of leads. We have reason to believe that he has fled Luzerne County. We have information on where he might be and that's really all I can say at this time," said Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce.

If you have any information about Michael Beck's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the police in Salem Township.