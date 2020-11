After 40 years on the air, Webster says he will retire sometime next month.

PITTSTON, Pa. — One of the true titans of radio in Northeastern Pennsylvania is hanging up his microphone.

After 40 years on the air, John Webster says he will retire sometime next month.

Webster is currently one half of the morning team on WILK radio near Pittston.

For a quarter-century, he was part of the fabled "Daniels and Webster" morning show on Rock 107.

John webster is 63 years old; WILK says it is interviewing for his replacement.