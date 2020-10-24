WKRZ and Jumpin' Jeff Walker celebrate 40 years on the air

Walker has been a part of the radio station since its very first day four decades ago.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was party time on Friday evening at a radio station in Luzerne County.

WKRZ celebrated 40 years on the air and so did DJ Jumpin' Jeff Walker.

There were lots of surprises to mark the occasion.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo declared October 23, 2020 "Jumpin' Jeff Walker Day."

The road leading into the station parking lot is now called "Jeff Walker Way."

"Primarily, the show has always been trying to make people laugh. Good music, some laughs, maybe some prizes thrown in, but it's always been about having fun," Walker said.

WKRZ has been celebrating all week with lots of look backs.

Walker wrote a song to remember all of the historic moments and fun times the tune of "We Didn't Start the Fire."

Amanda Greene co-hosts the afternoon show with Jeff.

"We've heard from listeners their favorite things that they've done with us over the years, their favorite prizes they've won, all of the cool memories they have of KRZ," Greene said.

WRKZ Operations Manager Michael O'Donnell said A lot has changed in the past four decades.

"When we put this on the air in 1980 people were literally bringing in a box of their 45s and playing them on the air because it was a brand new radio station that we were building up from the ground," O'Donnell explained.

However, a few things have stayed the same.

Officials at the radio station said WKRZ is the most listened to radio station in all of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Officials said when Walker got here, he took a brand new station and took it to number one and it's stayed there for 40 years.

"When I came here, I was a young kid from New England. Everybody welcomed me and have to this very day," Walker said.

Walker said he has no plans of stopping any time soon.