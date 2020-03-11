President talks to WILK Newsradio

POTUS calls in and talks Rain Tax.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's very clear this part of Pennsylvania is a priority for both Presidential candidates.

The President spoke with host Frank Andrews at WILK for almost 10 minutes Tuesday night.

Employees there say they've been trying to get the President on for months now, and last night they got the call that he'd be available Tuesday evening.

They talked about bringing jobs back to Northeastern Pennsylvania, Trump's focus on law and order, and the President even weighed in on the much-maligned rain tax here in Luzerne County.

"I think you can lock up 90,000 votes in Luzerne County just by confirming that you know about the issue and that you will, sir, do whatever you can to help us," said Andrews.

The President replied, "Do you know that I have instructed them to end that tax and we're seeing if we can do it with an Executive Order. I think it's ridiculous and it just pertains to a certain part, I already instructed them - and it's not because of this phone call either because I didn't know you were going to frankly bring that up- but I instructed them, I think it's one of the most ridiculous and unfair taxes. It's going, it's going. And I'm almost surprised they haven't started, well they have started the process. And I think I can do it very quickly actually. So the answer is we're going to do it."

The President also asked Andrews how things are looking in Northeastern Pennsylvania Tuesday night