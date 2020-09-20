Potato pancake sale held to help church

The Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church had to cancel its annual bazaar, which is usually held in July and helps the parish pay its bills.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Homemade potato pancakes brought people from as far as two hours away to a church in Luzerne County.

The Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church held the event in the church parking lot.

The church had to cancel its annual bazaar, which is usually held in July and helps the parish pay its bills.

The potato pancake sale was meant to offset the loss of that revenue.

Ladies drove two hours from New Jersey just for a batch of the homemade pancakes.

We used to belong to this church; we lived here, we're originally from Hanover Township and we would come to the bazaar every year," explained Patti Pickering of New Jersey. "No bazaar this year and we miss it. And I can't make them like they can make them. They know what they're doing here."