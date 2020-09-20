Fire company fundraiser held in Monroe County

Two trailers were worth of items were donated by Walmart to help the Coolbaugh Township Volunteer Fire Company.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Coolbaugh Township Volunteer Fire Company hosted a fundraiser over the weekend.

Normally, the company asks for donations through the mail but they didn't want to do that this year because so many are going through tough times themselves.

"We said we'd skip a year and we'll just make do with what we have," said Tomas Keane, Coolbaugh Twp. Volunteer Fire Co. Assistant Chief. "Then this just landed in our lap, so it was just a gift that just arrived to us."

The fundraiser featured raffles and other products for sale, such as accessories, toiletries, and baby clothes.