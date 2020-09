More than 70 vendors sold their homemade fall and Halloween decor, candy apples, and produce in Forest City.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — It was a picturesque fall day across Northeastern and Central PA.

And that got many people in the mood to celebrate the season.

A fall-themed vendor market was held in Susquehanna County.

More than 70 vendors lined Kennedy Park, selling their homemade fall and Halloween decor, candy apples, and even some freshly grown produce.