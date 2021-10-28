Police: Teenage girl abducted, assaulted

The girl finally managed to alert police after three days when she was left alone at a hotel in Plains.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Breaking news from Luzerne County where one man, William Smiley, is one of two charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

A second man John Watson allegedly snatched the victim off the street in Luzerne borough on Friday.

The girl was taken Smiley's house where she was assaulted again

Watson forced her to take drugs and drink alcohol while he sexually assaulted her.

The girl finally managed to alert police after three days when she was left alone at a hotel in Plains.

Watson remains at large he's considered armed and dangerous.

Smiley is in custody charged with sexual assault and other related charges. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 10.