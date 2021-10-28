Lackawanna County Man Arrested For Sexual Assault In Carbondale

A man from Carbondale was arrested for sexual assault earlier this week while authorities investigate other possible victims.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Carbondale Police arrested Frank Christensen, 58, of Carbondale and charged him with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Authorities say Christensen sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in July of 2020.

Police are looking for more possible victims.

Christensen was arraigned and is being held at Lackawanna County Prison.