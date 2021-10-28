x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County Man Arrested For Sexual Assault In Carbondale

A man from Carbondale was arrested for sexual assault earlier this week while authorities investigate other possible victims.
Credit: WNEP

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Carbondale Police arrested Frank Christensen, 58, of Carbondale and charged him with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Authorities say Christensen sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in July of 2020.

Police are looking for more possible victims.

Christensen was arraigned and is being held at Lackawanna County Prison. 

If anyone in the public has any information, or has been a victim themselves, please contact police at (570) 282-4044 Ext. 12.

In Other News

Parents react to teachers' strike in Scranton