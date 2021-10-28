Lackawanna County Man Arrested For Sexual Assault In Carbondale

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Carbondale Police arrested Frank Christensen, 58, of Carbondale and charged him with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.
Authorities say Christensen sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in July of 2020.
Police are looking for more possible victims.
Christensen was arraigned and is being held at Lackawanna County Prison.
If anyone in the public has any information, or has been a victim themselves, please contact police at (570) 282-4044 Ext. 12.