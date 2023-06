Police in Hazleton are searching for a suspect in a shooting along Locust Street last Thursday night.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A teenager was shot in Hazleton, and police are still looking for the person who fired the gun.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Locust Street Thursday night.

The juvenile victim had already been taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hazleton Police Detective Division at (570) 459-4942.