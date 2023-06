Troopers say the victim was driving in the wrong lane when he hit a car head on.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Bradford County.

It happened after 5 p.m. Friday on Liberty Corners Road in Asylum Township, near Towanda.

State police say Aaron Herlt, 21, of New Albany, was driving in the wrong lane when he hit a car head-on.

Herlt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was injured but is expected to be OK.