Luzerne County

Virginia kidnapping victims located at Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart

Police took the suspect into custody Tuesday after locating the victims inside the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping two people.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they were contacted by investigators in Virginia Tuesday that a suspect used a weapon and had taken the woman and her child to Pennsylvania against their will.

Police were able to find the victims and the suspect inside the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart, where they took the suspect into custody.

He is locked up in Luzerne County. 

