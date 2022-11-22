Virginia kidnapping victims located at Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping two people.
Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they were contacted by investigators in Virginia Tuesday that a suspect used a weapon and had taken the woman and her child to Pennsylvania against their will.
Police were able to find the victims and the suspect inside the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart, where they took the suspect into custody.
He is locked up in Luzerne County.
