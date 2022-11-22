Man arrested after shooting in Carbon County

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in front of a home on Chapman Circle in Alrbrightsville.

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A man has been arrested in Carbon County on attempted homicide and assault charges.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in front of a home on Chapman Circle in Albrightsville.

Court paperwork shows that Travis Otero, 31, shot the victim, Jerry Catalano, 30, as Catalano drove by in an SUV.

Catalano told police that Otero said he was upset that he had talked to Otero's ex-girlfriend.

Otero is locked up in the Carbon County Correctional Facility.