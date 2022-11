I-81 southbound is closed beginning at the East Benton exit (201).

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County is closed because of a crash.

I-81 southbound is closed beginning at the East Benton exit (201).

The estimated time of reopening is 1:30 p.m.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

