Thanksgiving dinner for thousands

Volunteers in Lackawanna County are making sure thousands have a good Thanksgiving dinner.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The spirit of giving, in Scranton, two days before Thanksgiving.

Volunteers are making sure thousands have a good dinner.

Once again, the center of activity is the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue.

Friends of the Poor and other volunteers are cooking Thanksgiving dinner, boxing it up, and handing them out to people and families in need.

Just like last year, and because of COVID-19, the dinner won't be inside the Scranton Cultural Center. Instead, the food will be picked up and taken it home.

It all starts at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and runs until 5:30 p.m. or until they run out of food. Friends of the Poor says it's ready with 3,500 meals.

They ask you not to show up here until 2 Tuesday afternoon.

There is a traffic note. The 400 and 500 hundred blocks of North Washington Avenue, plus part of Vine Street, will be closed during Tuesday afternoon's giveaway.