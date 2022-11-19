Scranton Stuff the Caboose benefits United Neighborhood Centers

The event benefitting the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Food Pantry was held at the Steamtown National Historic Site Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the holiday season which is also the season of giving. And folks in Lackawanna County came together Saturday to give back in a big way.

Stuff the Caboose was held at the Steamtown National Historic Site to help restock the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Food Pantry.

People were asked to bring non-perishable food items and enjoy live music, s'mores, and decorated locomotives.

Visitors were also given photo opportunities with the former Nay Aug Park Miniature Train to capture new memories or relive those from long ago.