Plans to rebuild after fire in Wilkes-Barre

Managers at the fire-damaged Genetti Complex apartment building in Wilkes-Barre say they do plan to rebuild.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — New information from managers at a fire-damaged apartment building in Wilkes-Barre.

They do plan to rebuild.

Nearly 100 people are left without a place to live after flames damaged the apartments in the Gennetti's Complex earlier this week in the city's downtown.

One man died.

Management says no one can live in the complex until it meets code, and admittedly, that will take a lot of work.

"We have our insurance company adjusters here. We're working with the fire department. We're working with city officials. We're working with local contractors to get everything up and running as quickly as we possibly can to try to people, to get people back in their homes," said Pam Palmer, General Manager of the complex.

No word yet on how long it will take to rebuild the Genetti Complex in Wilkes- Barre.