Deadly fire displaces more than 80 people in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a fire early Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.
Flames went up around 2 a.m. at the Genetti complex on East Market Street in Wilkes-Barre.
It happened on the apartment side, not the hotel side.
Eighty-five people were inside at the time. They are now getting help from the Red Cross.
"A lot of fake alarms go off so it was kinda like, 'ah it’s just fake, I’ll go back over, leave me alone,' type of thing. Then I keep knocking, pounding, pounding and I go out and help my neighbor get her cat, and get her out. That’s when the smoke started to roll up from the third floor up to my floor," said resident Austin Badger. "And I was up there for probably another five minutes after that started and the lights went out, everything else went out, couldn’t see a thing from the smoke."
A state police fire marshal will look for a cause.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
