Guests forced from rooms after fire in Wilkes-Barre hotel

Fire officials are investigating after an early morning fire in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Update:

Guests at the Genetti Hotel & Conference Center are now being allowed back in the hotel. Fire officials say only six to eight rooms were affected by the fire, and those guests are moving to different rooms. The room where the fire started was empty.

Original story:

An early morning fire at Genetti Hotel & Conference Center on East Market Street in Wilkes-Barre forced some guests out of their rooms Monday.

Officials say the fire was in a second-floor hotel room. No one was hurt. Hotel guests and residents are staying in the ballroom for the time being.

The Red Cross was at the fire to assist the guests and residents. The fire department is working to get everyone back in their rooms.

A Wilkes-Barre Fire Department investigator was also at the Monday morning fire.