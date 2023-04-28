Pizza place in Wilkes-Barre gutted by fire

The fire started early Friday at Magda's Pizza and Deli on Gardner Avenue.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Friday at Magda's Pizza and Deli on Gardner Avenue.

The fire hydrant on this block wasn't working, so the fire chief said they had to call in extra help.

No one was hurt, but owner Dave Magda says he lost more than $5,000 of food.

"I totally remodeled the entire building, the sidewalks, everything. There's a lot of money in there," Magda said.

A tenant in the upstairs apartment was not home at the time.

Damage spread to the home next door, and six people were displaced.

A cause has not been determined.