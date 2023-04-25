Pennsylvania Polkafest steps off in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday

Break out your dancing shoes and get ready to do the polka. It's a new event in Luzerne County, and it's happening this weekend.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Thom Greco, one of the organizers behind the inaugural Pennsylvania Polkafest, has just one message for you this weekend.

"It's polka time in Pennsylvania!"

On Saturday night, the Grand Ballroom inside Genetti's in Wilkes-Barre will be filled with hundreds of people embracing the polka culture.

"We've got Slovak, Polish, German—everybody who enjoys polka music. So what better place to have a polka fest?" Greco said. "This area's the cradle of some of the greatest polka bands, and we're bringing them to the stage."

Here's the lineup.

"We're doing a tribute to the Kryger Brothers Orchestra. We're going to have Jimmy Sturr and the Orchestra, local Joe Stanky and the Cadets, and John Stanky and the Coalminers. Jimmy Sturr's a big name. He's an 18-time Grammy Award winner."

And don't forget the lineup of food, too.

"We're going to have pierogies, haluski, and we're going to try to figure out who stole the kishka?"

They've already sold about 500 tickets, but more are still available.

You can buy them at Genetti's ahead of time or at the door

The event is taking place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.