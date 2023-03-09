Parade steps off in Harveys Lake

After a few postponements, a parade finally got the chance to step off in Luzerne County.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — The parade in Harveys Lake was originally scheduled for Memorial Day but had to be postponed due to bad weather.

It was then planned for the fourth of July, but bad weather struck again.

But Sunday, the parade went off without a hitch.

"It's a big thing; it's a quiet resort out here more or less, but once or twice a year, we have a nice parade, and once this parade starts, you'll go around the lake and there'll be people all over," said Clarence Hogan, Sons of the American Legion First Vice Commander.

The parade in Luzerne County was hosted by the Harveys Lake American Legion Post 967.