Community barbecue held in Wilkes-Barre

An organization in Luzerne County wanted to remind everyone what Labor Day is all about and make sure folks had a good time.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In This Together NEPA put on their NEPA-QUE.

There was free food and all kinds of activities at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

People were able to compete in a pie contest, and chili competition, and take part in family crafts and games.

Organizers say they wanted people to have fun while also recognizing union workers in our community.

"We're living in a moment where we're seeing a lot of struggle for some workers in our community so I think this is a great way to come out and celebrate the support," said Kristin Volchansky, In This Together volunteer.

Organizers say they hope to make the NEPA-QUE an annual event in Wilkes-Barre.