Open house held at archaeological site in Duryea

DURYEA, Pa. — The word archaeology may make you think of Indiana Jones or people digging up artifacts in ancient Egypt - but discoveries from the past are being made in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.
The Frances Dorrance Archaeological Society hosted an open house Sunday at its site in Luzerne County.
People who stopped by off Coxton Road in Duryea got to see native American arrowheads, tools, and everyday items.
Society members say some of the finds date back thousands of years.
"They'll get to see how we excavate here and what we're finding, and how some of the materials are brought in from different areas and how old the cultures are here. We go back to 7000 B.C. in this particular area here. Hopefully, we can find paleo-Indian, which is 12-thousand. There is evidence of that. Not exactly on our site here but just a few hundred feet away," said Al Pesotine, President of the Frances Dorrance Chapter.
The Frances Dorrance Archaeological Society invites people to come out and watch their work or even help out with digging.
You can find more information on their Facebook page.
