Open house held at archaeological site in Duryea

"They'll get to see how we excavate here and what we're finding, and how some of the materials are brought in from different areas and how old the cultures are here. We go back to 7000 B.C. in this particular area here. Hopefully, we can find paleo-Indian, which is 12-thousand. There is evidence of that. Not exactly on our site here but just a few hundred feet away," said Al Pesotine, President of the Frances Dorrance Chapter.