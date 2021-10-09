Lumberjacks descend upon Sullivan County for annual competition

After it was canceled last year, the Sullivan County Lumberjack Competition is a go for its 40th year.

FORKSVILLE, Pa. — It is a big weekend for Lumberjacks in Sullivan County. This weekend marks the 40th annual Lumberjack competition held at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds in Forksville.

"It is kind of an exciting thing to see an eight-foot log that is just an eight-foot log turn into something beautiful, and there is a lot of talent here," says Candy Williams, an organizer of the event.

Admission for the two day event is $7 and kids under 12 get in for free. The event has live music, food and craft vendors, and the lumberjack competitions. The event was canceled last year so folks are excited to be back.

"Basically has been a tradition in my family to come up and visit this. I have been coming here since I was 10 and I am 20 now," said Luke Dixon.

"So we are all glad to get back together again and we hope that everyone has made it through the pandemic," said Kent Van Horn, a lumberjack.

The event raises money for the Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce. Lumberjacks will spend the weekend chopping wood, throwing axes, and carving wooden sculptures.

"This is a time to get together with the Jack and Jills and compete together and afterwards we have a close out meeting and a big party. We belong to the Pennsylvania Professional Lumberjack Organization," said Van Horn.

"There is just a bunch of stuff you could do. Like there are people doing carvings of wooden animals and everything, so, it is pretty cool honestly. This event is awesome," said Charles Coolen of Forksville.

The Lumberjack competition usually attracts a few thousand people to the small borough of Forksville. Organizers are hoping for a good turnout.

"I hope that the weather holds out for us and I think that we will have a great event and I think people will be out because they are looking for something to do," said Williams.

The Lumberjack Competitions in Forksville will run through Sunday.