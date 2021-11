One person was sent to the hospital after a fire Thursday night in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out at the home on Frothingham Street in Pittston just before midnight Thursday.

A man was inside at the time; he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.

So far, authorities have not said what caused the fire in Luzerne County.