Lackawanna County

Fire damages home in Scranton

Flames broke out around 11:30 p.m. along Harrison Avenue.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Scranton on Friday night.

Officials say they were called to a home in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found smoke and flames in a bedroom on the third floor of a double home.

Everyone inside the house made it out safely; no one was injured.

Six people were displaced after the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation in Lackawanna County.

