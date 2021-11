Fire officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while fighting the fire.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A firefighter had to go to the hospital after a duplex burned on Scranton's West Side.

Crews were called to Gregory Place just after 2 p.m.

The city's fire captain says the fire started on the right side of the duplex home.

One person was in each side at the time of the fire.

They got out okay, but are getting help from Red Cross on finding a place to stay.