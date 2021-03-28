One hospitalized after Wilkes-Barre shooting

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say Diavian Tooley was shot at a home along Lloyds Lane in the city just before midnight.

Investigators say Tooley and another man were in the house's front room when Tooley was shot in the torso.

The suspect then took off.

Tooley's condition has not been released after the shooting in Wilkes-Barre.