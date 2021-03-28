One hospitalized after Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.
Police say Diavian Tooley was shot at a home along Lloyds Lane in the city just before midnight.
Investigators say Tooley and another man were in the house's front room when Tooley was shot in the torso.
The suspect then took off.
Tooley's condition has not been released after the shooting in Wilkes-Barre.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Detectives at 570-208-0911 or 570-208-4228.