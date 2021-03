Investigators say Jayshawn Johnson opened fire in Wilkes-Barre back in January.

A man was arraigned on homicide charges Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Jayshawn Johnson is locked up in the Luzerne County jail.

Police say the 21-year-old opened fired along South Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre in January.

Damian Thomas and Maurice Chapman were killed.

A third victim, Al QuanCade Jr., was badly hurt.