WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A ribbon-cutting was held in Luzerne County to celebrate a new and safe space.

The Victims Resource Center opened up its doors in Wilkes-Barre after holding off since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The new office is the headquarters for the organization in addition to the prevention education and outreach departments.

The new space includes a counseling room to meet the needs of child victims.