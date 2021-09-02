2021 Women's Resource Center golf tournament featuring Kurt Aaron and Ranger

Join Honorary Chairman Kurt Aaron with special guest Ranger for a day of fun for a good cause.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Join Honorary Chairman Kurt Aaron with special guest Ranger for the Women’s Resource Center golf tournament on Friday, September 24 at Pine Hill Country Club in Taylor, PA

WRC provides comprehensive services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties.

To date, WRC has helped over 62,000 adults and children rebuild their lives free of fear and violence.

Proceeds of this tournament will benefit the work they do. This tournament is an opportunity to assist those in need find a safe place to live during a time of personal crisis.