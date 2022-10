A new bar opened in Pittston, and it claims to be the only year-round rooftop bar in all of northeastern and central PA.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PITTSTON, Pa. — It's a different way to enjoy a cocktail, or two, in Pittston.

The folks at Rikasa's cut the ribbon on what they say is the region's first year-round rooftop bar.

It's called Rikasa's Rooftop 53.

The rooftop has inside and outside areas and, of course, a beautiful view of Pittston.

You can find Rikasa's on Main Street.