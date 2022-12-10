Mother-daughter duo's dog day care pampering pups

A mother-daughter duo is turning a dream of theirs into reality in Lackawanna County. And it could prove to be a dream come true for your four-legged friend too.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Lisa Thomas' day job as an oncologist isn't easily described as "joyful."

But her new side gig — running a dog day care facility in Moosic called Camp Bow Wow — provides an escape.

"This is 100 percent joy every day. I watch the cameras when I'm at work. I tune in, and I watch the dogs. And it starts some of them are very timid initially, it's just such a joy to see them start running around, interacting, socializing, playing."

Between the two of them, Lisa and her daughter Kristina have 11 dogs.

But several years ago, Lisa decided she could handle a few more.

"She said, 'I think I want to open a Camp Bow Wow franchise.' We all looked at her like, 'Are you serious?' And she said, 'Absolutely,'" recalled Kristina.

The desire to care for dogs stemmed from the generation before, with Lisa's dad, who passed away a few years ago.

"My dad was a huge dog lover. Growing up, we always had dogs in the house. My dad would pick up strays and bring them home."

Now Lisa and her daughter are running a "home away from home" for dogs while their owners are at work or away overnight.

But this is not your average day care. These pooches are pampered. Just ask operations manager Lori Roadway.

" I thought I was a good dog mom until I came here, and they're spoiled!"

From one-on-one playtime with so-called "camp counselors" to blueberry facials and bubble machines, dogs here are treated to a lot of TLC.

Socializing with other dogs is a big feature, so there's a pretty strict application process.

Once they're in, pet parents can check in on their dogs through 24-hour live webcams.

"From 7 to 7, they're in six spacious play yards, three indoor and three outdoor. They are based on size and temperament, so the dogs are always safe. They're always interacted with," Kristina said.

"We're starting to book up with boarding for the holidays. We offer training; we offer grooming, the whole thing," Roadway said. "We're getting a lot of great reviews, so a lot of cute little furry pets are coming in and leaving tired because our whole thing is about all-day play."

The camp is open now, but there's also a grand opening party on November 6 with food trucks, vendors, and local rescues.

For more information on Camp Bow Wow, click here.