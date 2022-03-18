Couple brewing new business in Luzerne County

A new business is brewing in part of Luzerne County. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington introduces us to a couple behind the unique idea.

DRUMS, Pa. — Shawn and Monica Donnelly are hitting the road with an antique truck and an idea.

"It's different; it's not something that you see every day," said Shawn.

The couple from the Drums area started their new business just recently. It's called Honey Bee Mobile Brews, a tap truck rental and mobile bartending service.

"We'll do weddings, birthdays, anniversaries. You name it, we'll do it," explained Monica.

"We wanted to get into the business for a long time, and nothing was working," added Shawn.

"We were scrolling through Facebook Marketplace. We saw the truck, and we were like, 'Oh my god, this is awesome. We have to do this.' So, we drove to Niagara Falls with a four-month-old," said Monica.

That four-month-old is now a one-year-old, Mack, and he's part of the inspiration behind Monica and Shawn's desire to start their own business.

"We always wanted to leave, I guess you could call it a legacy, and this is the start of it," said Shawn.

"We hope this is something that we can pass on to him, and if he wants to continue with it, that's great. If not, he's gonna have some cool trucks," said Monica.

It's a cool truck filled with cool drinks.

The couple says Pennsylvania's liquor laws have been tough to navigate. So, they get the beer from a local wholesaler, or the party host can supply whatever alcohol they want.

"They can rent just the truck if their venue has a liquor license and their bartenders can serve from it. They can rent our bartender and the truck, and we'll serve from it. We can also do a full bar service, and we'll make any kind of cocktails, mocktails you want," said Monica.

And so far, there seems to be a market for mobile brews.

They have plenty of events on the books and are looking forward to warmer weather.

"I mean, who starts a business in the middle of a pandemic? But thankfully, we were successful. We put a lot of time and effort into it. And we got to where we are now," explained Shawn.