Hops for Hunger: Pennsylvania breweries raising glasses to food security

Breweries across the state, including a few in our area, will be teaming up this month to help feed Pennsylvanians.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — At Black Rock Brewing in Pottsville, it's about more than the pour. Not only does the business use innovative technology to fill glasses from beneath, but Black Rock's founder Bobby Weaver and his team are always looking for ways to give back and address issues in the community.

Hunger is one of those problems.

"That's one of the biggest fears the people have, food security. We love supporting organizations that can help with that," Weaver said. "We, in Pottsville, have initiatives out there for community gardens and farmers markets and things like that, and we are supportive of all of it."



That's why Black Rock is partnering with Feeding PA for a new program, Hops for Hunger. All month long, breweries will be donating to the cause through special events and promotions. Black Rock is hosting a fundraiser next weekend.

"We're going to donate 10% of all of our sales to feeding Pennsylvania and basically just trying to support our community," Weaver said.

Those proceeds will help stock Feeding Pennsylvania member food banks. The organization serves 2 million people every year.

"We obviously have to run a successful business, but we can take care of our team, pay them a fair wage, and we can also take care of those outside by donating to causes like this," Weaver said.



Weaver said supporting the community will always be part of Black Rock's mission.

"It's not just about what we do, and I guess that we serve, but it has to be greater than that or what are we in business for," he said.



You can support the Hops for Hunger campaign on November 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Black Rock Brewing and lift a glass to full stomachs.