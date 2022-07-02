Brewery opens ice-skating rink in Schuylkill County

A Pottsville brewery has opened an ice-skating rink and is now inviting even first-timers, like Newswatch 16’s Marshall Keely, for a trip around the ice.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — At this point in the season, some Schuylkill County residents may be tired of the cold and ice. At Black Rock Brewing in Pottsville, founder Bobby Weaver believes the right activity can still get people outdoors.

"It’s too chilly without a reason to be outside," Weaver said. "I think that’s kind of how the idea happened."

Weaver says the company’s bar manager saw all the ice and snow piling up in the courtyard from the recent storms and had the idea to actually turn the area into an ice rink.

"This is our first time ever setting up an ice-skating rink, so we weren't entirely sure how it was going to happen," Weaver said.

The brewery borrowed a 30-foot by 26-foot rink that was once used as a local park. After setting up the external walls and liner, the team filled the rink with water and waited for the freeze.

Now, it’s ready for the best skaters and beginners. Weaver said it’s been huge with the community.

"This past weekend was the first time we had it open; hundreds of kids. They all come out, they either their own skates, which I was surprised how many people have their own skates or they borrow out skates," he said. "We have the kegs out here which they use for people who are out here for their first-time skating. They push those around until they get their bearings and understand the process of skating."

Weaver said the company wants to bring fun and excitement to all ages, all year long.

"Just because it happens to happen at a brewery or happens to celebrate Yuengling, it doesn’t have to be just an alcohol event," he said. "We built an ice-skating rink that’s completely free for all ages because we’re in it for the community. No other reason."

The rink is open in the evenings Thursday through Sunday and will stay open each week until the ice melts.