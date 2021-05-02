Neighbors react to 10-year-old boy dying after being shot in Edwardsville

The incident occurred after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — It was at a home on Tobin Lane in Edwardsville that the Luzerne County District Attorney says a 10-year-old boy was shot.



It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Luzerne County Coroner says the boy was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Neighbors on Tobin Lane say they saw a lot of police outside the home around that time.



“We just saw the police and the ambulance down the road a little and we were just like, 'what's going on? What's going on?'” said Michael Forba. “And we heard some of the neighbors chit-chatting about how someone had gotten shot.”



“A lot of police cars. They had flashing lights. That's all I seen,” said Eleanor Lalone.



Now a family friend has started a gofundme.com page with the family's permission to raise money for the boy's burial costs.



The post was added to Fawn Nulton's Facebook page and includes pictures of the boy that Nulton says is 10-year-old Connor.



Nulton spoke with Newswatch 16 off camera about the message she included on the gofundme.com page, which says Connor died after a misfired firearm accident.

"This is to help Connor's family with his final expenses.

Connor was a 10-year-old boy who was a victim of a misfired firearm accident on 02/03/2021. I was given permission by his mother to start this in honor of him to help with expenses to help give Connor a beautiful resting. Connor did pass away due to his obtained injuries but he did not go unloved. His family and friends will forever miss him as he was a ball of light and energy. Though he may be gone his spirit lives on in everyone he has met.

ALL FUNDS DONATED WILL GO STRAIGHT TO THE FAMILY.

Let's help give Connor the best resting"



“It's heartbreaking. I mean, I could just put myself in that position of losing a grandchild like that,” said Kathy Walton who lives over on the next block.



“I feel sorry for the family. I mean, I don't know how they're going to get through it because I could just put myself in their position. It would be hard to overcome something like that,” said Walton.



Jim Tobin says neighbors were wondering if it was an accidental shooting when they heard the age of the victim.