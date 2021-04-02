10-year-old dies after shooting in Edwardsville

The incident occurred after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — On Wednesday, after 9:00 p.m., a shooting occurred at a home in Edwardsville.

According to the Luzerne County Coroner, a 10-year-old child was transported from the scene to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

After an autopsy, a single gunshot wound was ruled as the cause of death.

The manner of death is still under investigation.

Edwardsville Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.