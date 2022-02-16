Mask mandate lifted in Luzerne County government buildings

Masks are only recommended, not required, in the courthouse and other county facilities.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — If you're coming to the Luzerne County Courthouse or any other county government building to do business, a facemask is no longer required, just highly recommended in a decision made by acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

"It's based on the county case rate, the hospitalization rate, and the rate of internally the county employees that are reporting that they have positive COVID tests," Crocamo explained.

But there are still measures in place to limit traffic and social distance in county buildings.

"We're not ignoring it. Obviously, we can't declare victory over COVID-19 because we're not at that point. We still have to remain vigilant. Wearing a mask is highly recommended. It depends on where you are in the county buildings. Some portions of the county buildings have greater public traffic."

The Center City Cafe is one of those high-traffic places, and the folks here are not taking any chances, despite the change in rules.

"Yes, we sterilize the tables, the coffee pots every day. The germs are still out there. We have to be very careful about that. When we let our masks down and our guard down, it's going to come back for round three. So we have to be very careful," said owner Donna Yonkondy.

While folks here remain vigilant, they look forward to the return of jury trials as it will help put business here back in the black.

"They told us to make sure we're ready for them because when we had the jurors before, the people are lined up out the door. We're here to serve them in and out. There's nowhere to go in half an hour, locally for them. So our food is homemade. We like to take care of them fast service in and out. So we're getting ready for February 28."