Masks are still required for schools and nursing homes.

NEW YORK — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul held a COVID briefing and announced changes to the current statewide mask mandate.

Gov. Hochul has lifted the mask mandate for indoor businesses. That mandate will lift on Thursday.

Hochul started the briefing by talking about the steps taken during the winter storm surge and how preparations were made around Thanksgiving to help curve the expectant surge around the holidays.

On Dec. 10 with the omicron variant being detected in the state, Hochul made the decision to be proactive.

90,000 New Yorkers tested positive just a month ago and now metrics all the way around have been declining, including hospitalizations, the severity of the variants, and new admissions.

Hochul also said when it comes to vaccinations there is still more work to do to get children vaccinated.

Next, Gov. Hochul said that when it comes to students and schools having a mask requirement, that will still be in effect for schools due to the upcoming February winter break. But Hochul is asking that parents test their kids with the at-home kits before returning them to school after the break. Then, the state will reassess and decide if the masks requirement will still be needed, shortly after.

For nursing homes and protecting our most vulnerable, Hochul said negative COVID tests will be required 24 hours before visiting those in the nursing homes and masks are still required.

Following the announcement state leaders have released statements:

“As protecting public health remains our top concern, we also appreciate the Governor’s efforts to assure that state policies reflect ever-changing COVID levels. Throughout the pandemic, employers have taken the necessary safety precautions and followed state and federal guidelines to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. We hope new policies will encourage New Yorkers to continue to support New York businesses still recovering from the pandemic.”

Heather Briccetti Esq.

President and CEO

The Business Council of New York State

The end of the ‘business mask mandate’ is long overdue. But it is absolutely outrageous that Governor Hochul is extending her mask mandate for school children, with no established off-ramp. The public deserves to know which metrics and so-called science her administration used to make this misguided decision.

At a time when restrictions across our country and the entire world are being dropped, New Yorkers are desperate for the same. They are desperate for leadership, desperate for checks and balances. This Governor and the Democrat-led legislature are providing NONE of the above instead of adding layers of more frustrations to New Yorkers.

My Republican colleagues and I have fought against these mandates for years and will continue to do so until every single unconstitutional mandate is lifted.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Oritt

“I am pleased by the Governor’s announcement this morning that the New York State COVID-19 mask mandate for businesses will be removed tomorrow, although local municipalities and businesses will have the choice to continue the mandate themselves. From the outset, it has been in the interest of public health and safety to follow the guidance of medical professionals and scientists. Now, because of improving numbers in cases and hospitalizations, we are able to turn the corner in what has been a long, cumbersome, and often frustrating process.

“While I am disappointed that there is no definitive date for the removal of the mask mandate in schools, I am hopeful, based on the metrics provided, that the mandate will be removed in early March after the data is reviewed following the mid-winter break. I recently urged Governor Hochul to provide school districts with benchmarks by which to objectively determine the point at which mask mandates could be relaxed or removed. If the positive trends we’ve seen since the mandate’s implementation in December continue, it is my expectation that the mandate will be lifted for schools as well.

“I understand that frustration from parents and students is high, and I sympathize and share in those frustrations. However, based on where we are now and how far we’ve come, I’m encouraged that schools will soon be joining businesses in a return to normalcy soon.”