Leonard Fortini was last seen Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. in Luzerne County.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is missing in Luzerne County.

Officials say Leonard Fortini was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday when he arrived at Community Counseling.

Fortini left counseling at 9:00 a.m. allegedly going to his bank in Kingston, he never made it there.

Fortini has dementia and was last seen wearing a gray hat, jean jacket, and jeans.

Anyone who sees Mr. Fortini is asked to call 911.