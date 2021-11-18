Search is on for missing man in Luzerne County

Ronald Burns, 72 years old, from Freeland has been missing since May.

FREELAND, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County say they will be out Friday with searchers trying to find a missing man.

Ronald Burns, 72 years old, from Freeland has been missing since May.

Freeland police, along with other searchers, plan to check wooded areas east of Freeland starting at 8 a.m.

They say they will search from Highland and Sandy Run to the Woodside area of Foster Township.

Freeland's police chief says it is hunting season so any searchers should wear blaze orange hats and blaze orange on their head and chest.