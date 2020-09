A man from Shavertown is accused of taking $3,000 from a couple for yard work that was never completed and wouldn't give the money back.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — This man is locked up on fraud charges in Luzerne County.

According to court papers, Ronald Christman from Shavertown took $3,000 from a couple in their 60s for yard work last November.

They say Christman never completed the work and wouldn't give them their money back.