x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Man dead after being hit by car in Luzerne County

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in Fairmount Township on Friday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Luzerne County. 

The crash happened on Talcott Hill Road in Fairmont Township.

Officials say the man who has not been identified left his car for an unknown reason and was positioned in the opposite travel lane when he was struck. 

The driver of the car that hit the man was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officials are still investigating the deadly crash in Luzerne County.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

In Other News

Deadly hit and run on I-81 South