x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

One dead after crash in Lackawanna County

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Routes 6 and 11 in Dalton on Friday.
Credit: WNEP

DALTON, Pa. — A two-car crash that shut down a road in Lackawanna County on Friday night has turned fatal.

Officials say Janis Klassner, 70, of Clarks Summit died Saturday morning from injuries she sustained in the crash.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Routes 6 and 11 in Dalton Friday night. 

According to officials, one car swerved to avoid a dead deer and hit an oncoming vehicle.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

Routes 6 and 11 were closed in both directions before reopening around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Dalton Borough Police are still investigating the crash in Lackawanna County.

RELATED: Crash in Lackawanna County shuts down road

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

In Other News

Carbondale area to go virtual due to COVID-19