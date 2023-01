Investigators he fired shots at another person's car on the Cross Valley Expressway.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Luzerne County.

Investigators say Erik Viquez fired shots at another person's car on the Cross Valley Expressway in Kingston as they tried to change lanes.

No one in the other car was hurt.

Viquez faces charges related to aggravated assault.