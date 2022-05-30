Driver wanted on aggravated assault charges in Lycoming County

Police say a road rage incident led to a hit and run in Loyalsock Township.

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a man they believe tried to run over another driver after a road rage incident.

According to the victim, the driver began following him after an incident at a stop sign.

Troopers say the other driver sped at him before hitting his vehicle when he pulled over by Northway Road and Sheridan Street near Loyalsock and got out of his car.

Officers believe the suspect took off in a Ford Escape.

