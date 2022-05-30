x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lycoming County

Driver wanted on aggravated assault charges in Lycoming County

Police say a road rage incident led to a hit and run in Loyalsock Township.
Credit: WNEP

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a man they believe tried to run over another driver after a road rage incident.

According to the victim, the driver began following him after an incident at a stop sign.

Troopers say the other driver sped at him before hitting his vehicle when he pulled over by Northway Road and Sheridan Street near Loyalsock and got out of his car.

Officers believe the suspect took off in a Ford Escape.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

More Videos

In Other News

Boutique in Williamsport caters to transgender, non-binary clientele